GWINNETT CO (CBS46)—Gwinnett County police are investigating a homicide after a woman was fatally shot inside an apartment.
According to Gwinnett County police, the homicide occurred at the 100 block of Club Lakes Parkway in Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett County police said officers responded to a person shot call and found the woman in her 30's fatally shot.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson said the shooter was outside of the apartment and shot into the apartment, fatally striking the woman.
At least three additional people were inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting, police said.
Police are not sure if the woman was targeted, and detectives do not have a motive for the fatal shooting.
Police are interviewing witnesses and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
