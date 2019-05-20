ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) Roswell Police say a woman was fatally stabbed at the birthday party of her own child on Saturday.
The incident happened at Dalia's Events on Alpharetta Highway.
Police say the attacker, Pedro Navarro-Zelaya, is the woman's ex-boyfriend.
After stabbing the woman to death, police say Navarro then stabbed himself in the chest. He's currently at an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.