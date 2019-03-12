DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Tempers were flared and tension was high when a Decatur woman stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2018. Now, she's been sentenced to life behind bars.
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston said guilty verdicts for murder and aggravated assault were returned Monday against 40-year-old Sasha McCalop.
On the night of January 17th, McCalop and her 47-year-old boyfriend Michael Martin were involved in a heated argument at his home located on Welland Avenue.
Things became so escalated that Martin called the police requesting his girlfriend be removed from the home.
That's when the unexpected happened.
While on the phone, and with his back turned, Martin was attacked by his knife-wielding girlfriend. In a fit or rage McCalop stabbed her boyfriend in the back and thigh. As a result his femoral artery was severed, causing him to profusely bleed out. When officers arrived at the house he was already dead.
McCalop was found hiding in a nearby shed. She claimed the stabbing was an act of self-defense. However, McCalop's violent past included previously stabbing Martin on two other occasions in 2017, leading police to think the act was committed in malice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.