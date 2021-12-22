ATLANTA (CBS46) — An elderly woman is dead after being hit by the car near the entrance of Northview High School.
Police say it happened at around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 17 along Abbotts Bridge Road.
Officers responded to the scene where lifesaving measures were performed. The woman was taken to Emory at Johns Creek Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and died.
The woman's identity remains unknown at this time, but CBS46 has learned that she was 79-years-old.
The driver of the pickup truck that struck the woman did not sustain any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.