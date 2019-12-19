FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- An Atlanta woman is fighting for justice after her coworker lost his life on a seemingly dangerous intersection December 12.
Fontos Morgan has worked at the UPS hub on Fulton Industrial Blvd for twelve years.
“It is a lot of us that work at ups that get on the bus – and it just seems like no one cares and i do care because it could be me.” She said.
Her coworker Aaron Green was hit and killed by a driver while trying to cross the intersection on Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Marvin Miller Drive.
Morgan expressed her concern saying, “This is something that can be prevented..”
She said this is not the first fatality at this intersection and believes pedestrians are being hit because there are no safety precautions like crosswalks, sidewalks or streetlights.
“My thing is, how many more deaths have to occur before we get something done.”
Unsure of the jurisdiction line, CBS46’s Iyani Hughes reached out to both the city of Atlanta and the City of South Fulton to see what we can get done.
Both cities said it is neither their land or responsibility.
“I just want justice because it could be me – it could be you – it could be anybody” Morgan said filled with emotions.
CBS46 is investigating this story. Stick with us as we work to get results.
