BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Nude pictures of a former Metro Atlanta city employee are up for grabs by anyone, and all they have to do is simply file a public records requests.
The city in the center of this drama is Statham. That former employee is now suing the city and her former bosses for allegedly leaking the photos. The suit alleges the city's actions have made the woman's fully nude pictures available to anyone who asks for them.
In the suit, Carole Amos says she started a romantic relationship with a coworker in 2017. The suit states, “the city had no policies in place prohibiting a relationship with another employee.” It also states that “All communications that had been conducted between the two of them had been solely through their personal cell phones and not any city issued devices.”
City officials later opened an investigation into the relationship. At one point, uploading the contents of the boyfriend's phone to the city computer.
Later “defendant Mitchell reached out to plaintive on or about June 12, 2018 to inform her that he would be releasing the photos because of an open records request.”
Now that it’s on the city computer, its subject to the Freedom of Information Act,meaning anyone can have access to the photos. The suit also states, "The unauthorized and unlawful possession, release and publication of the extremely private nude photos caused Plaintiff extreme shock, embarrassment, distress, shame and terror."
CBS46 reached out to Amos’s attorney. Both he and his client declined to make a statement.
