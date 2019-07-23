LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Walls, a bathroom and bed found covered in blood has Gwinnett County investigators on the hunt for a killer.
It all happened at a residence in the 400 block of Lexington Drive -- officers were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. on July 20 when a woman became concerned about her brother's well-being.
With heightened concerns and unreturned phone calls, the woman drove over to her brother's residence. When she arrived she found her 61-year-old brother Ray Neal lying lifelessly in a bedroom. She immediately called police.
According to police, she hadn't seen her brother since the previous day around 6:30 p.m. She also told officers he brother was known to have several medical conditions.
Initially it was unclear if blood found throughout the residence was related to Neal's medical conditions or a homicide. However it became clear the case was homicidal when funeral home employees noticed injuries on Neal's neck. Those injuries are not believed to be stab wounds.
Anyone with information to share in this case are asked to contact detectives at 770-513-5300. Anonymous tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopcrimeATL.com.
