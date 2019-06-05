ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman came across a puppy who appeared to have suffered from severe wounds Tuesday morning.
She immediately transported the dog to a local veterinarian in Buckhead.
According to a veterinarian at Village Vets of Buckhead, after examining the dog they believe it was thrown out of a moving vehicle due to the abrasions on its abdomen and feet.
Dr. Alissa Stephens told CBS46 the dog appeared to have suffered from not only new wounds but also old wounds too. The causes of the injuries is unknown at this time.
“It’s definitely really sad to see when we come in, he has so many wounds, and so much pain, but we got good pain control for him right away, so he was as comfortable as possible before we started working on stabilizing him,” Dr. Stephans said.
GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/puppy-set-on-fire&rcid=r01-155968144857-e9149a3fe64c4ffd&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m
Stay with CBS46 Melissa Stern at 6 p.m for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.