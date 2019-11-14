ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) -- Investigators need the public’s help in identifying a woman who was involved in an altercation at a Roswell apartment complex.
The altercation happened at the Oaks at Holcomb Bridge Apartments on October 16.
Officials said that a woman struck a victim with a vehicle and then slammed into two parked cars before fleeing the scene.
The woman was last seen driving a light blue or green 1998-1999 Toyota Avalon.
If anyone can identify this woman or has information that could lead to identification, please contact Hit and Run Investigator Kowalske at 770-640-4100.
