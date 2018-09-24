Atlanta, GA (CBS46)
Police are searching for a woman accused of striking a security guard of an apartment complex with her vehicle and taking off last Sunday night.
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 2100 block of Cheshire Bridge Road.
The security guard told police that he saw two people in a vehicle parked for a long period of time and he went up to see what was happening. He says he saw a large amount of marijuana in the vehicle and asked the female driver for identification.
The woman then slammed the vehicle in reverse and crashed into a dumpster. She then put the vehicle in drive and crashed into the security guard, pinning him between another vehicle.
The security guard pulled out his weapon and fired three shots at the vehicle. The driver backed up and fled the location and is still being sought at this time.
The security guard was taken to Grady Hospital where he was treated for injuries. No word on his condition.
If you have any information on the incident, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
