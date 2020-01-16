ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a scene after a witness told them that she saw a woman possibly get kidnapped in southeast Atlanta.
The incident happened around 8 a.m. in a parking lot on Moreland Avenue. The caller told officers that she saw a female sitting inside an Infiniti was forced out of her car and forced into a white work van parked next to her.
The witness said she was observing the incident from afar, and it looked like the woman was struggling when the two men grabbed her.
Once the female was in the van, one of the suspects drove away in the Infiniti and the other suspect drove away in the van, according to authorities.
The witness told officers that the Infiniti had a temporary tag and that the gas filler door appeared to be either missing or painted black.
Atlanta Police Department told CBS46:
“At this time, investigators are working to identify all parties involved and determine what exactly occurred. At the moment, we have not received any missing person reports and we do not have any information regarding the identity of the possible victim. Investigators are asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicles or anyone possibly associated with these vehicles.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atlanta Police Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235 or Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
