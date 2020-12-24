A woman believed to have been kidnapped at gunpoint by a man in Henry County has been located, but the suspect is still at large, police say.
Early Thursday morning, Kelly Nicole Toney was allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint near the 400 block of Asa Mosely Rd in Stockbridge.
Police reported that they had located Toney, and identified the suspected kidnapper as Travis Dakota Hoard.
The victim alleged that Hoard brandished a firearm and forced her to leave with him to an unknown location.
The suspect is still at large, and police have asked that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact 911 or Detective Sergeant A. Thompson at 770-288-8303.
