Police are trying to figure out what happened after officers found a woman dead outside an apartment complex at the 600 block of Tate Street in Gainesville early Tuesday morning.
According to a Gainesville police spokesperson, someone called 911 just before 2:30 a.m. reporting a dead woman in the parking lot.
“This is being investigated as a homicide through a coordinated investigation between GBI and Gainesville Police”, a police spokesperson said.
Homicide investigators said foul play is suspected and there is an autopsy scheduled to determine the cause of death. Police said the victim’s name will be released once her family is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department.
Homicide Investigation: 600 block of Tate Street. Adult female found deceased outside an apartment complex. Anyone with info is asked to call 911. Updates to follow. https://t.co/qcaX1qX6E1— Gainesville Police (@COGPolice) March 30, 2021
