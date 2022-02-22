LILBURN, Ga. (CBS46) — Gwinnett Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death at the InTown Suites in Lilburn Tuesday morning.
The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Christine Walker, of Lilburn. Investigators say they do not believe Walker was the intended target in the shooting.
The window leading to the room she was staying in appeared to be broken. Police tell CBS46 they believe the shooter may have shot into the room through the window or through a wall from another room.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
