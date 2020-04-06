GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga.(CBS46) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Snellville after a deceased woman found inside a residence Monday evening.
At 6:40 p.m. Gwinnett County Police responded to a home in the 2400 block of Northbrook Road. A male caller reported he had found the woman dead in the backyard.
The woman appeared to have at least one gunshot wound. At this time there is no motive, nor are there any suspects.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-028524
