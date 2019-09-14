Woman found dead in burned car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Late Saturday night DeKalb County Police Officers responded to a vehicle fire at on Riverlake way. Once the fire was extinguished a body was locate inside the vehicle.
The body appears to be that of a female. The Medical Examiner is working to determine the cause of death. CBS46 is working on this story and will have more details on CBS46 at 11pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.