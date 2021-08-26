ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) -- On August 22, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services recovered the body of a woman found dead in the North Oconee River.
The woman was identified as Tracey Brenning, 31, of Athens.
Police said at this time there are no obvious signs of foul play, however, the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McCauley at (762) 400-7061 or via email at michael.mccauley@accgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.