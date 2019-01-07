Duluth, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to figure out what happened after a woman's body was found in the parking lot of a Gwinnett County strip mall Monday morning.
The strip mall is located on the 2600 block of Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.
Few details are known but police tell CBS46 that the suspect was taken to an area hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No identities have been released.
CBS46 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as new information is learned.
