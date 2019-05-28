SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are currently investigating a homicide at a home in southwest Marietta Tuesday morning.
A woman's body was found inside a vehicle at the Caswyck Trail Apartments on the 2600 block of Favor Road.
Police haven't said how the woman died but they're treating the investigation as a homicide.
Officers searched an apartment in the complex and hauled away an entire dumpster that was near the vehicle.
The identity of the victim has not been released and it's unclear if she lived in the community.
