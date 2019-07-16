NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- There are only five homes on Magan Court in Porterdale. Monday night, when gunshots rang out at one home, Tammy Watkins said it felt so close, she and her husband ran thinking a shooter was inside their house.
She tells CBS46 she then heard screams and knew it was her next-door neighbor Erin Rene Smith. Porterdale police found Smith shot to death inside her garage.
“We were told that the husband shot and killed his wife,” Watkins said.
The Newton County SWAT team also responded. They went to the second floor of the home to find 56-year-old Daryl Johannesson hiding in a closet. A SWAT officer opened fire, killing the man. The GBI was called in to lead the investigation.
Investigators report that a gun was recovered from inside the closet, but no details have been released on what took place between Johannesson and the officers leading up to the shooting.
“It's tragic,” said the former landlord, Tom Singleton. “We have a pretty calm little peaceful little neighborhood down there.”
Singleton said he initially rented the house to the couple, but they later purchased it.
“They never paid late, in fact his payments were one of the first I always got, like two weeks before it was due,” Singleton said. “I never heard any problems whatsoever,” he went on.
Neighbors and the former landlord told CBS46 that Johannesson was a truck driver and spent most of his time on the road.
“Most of the time, he'd come home, maybe two to three times a year,” Watkins said. “But, I know he's been home for the last two weeks.”
She says this time when he returned, things were different.
“I don't know if he had an illness or what, but he just didn't look like the same guy that we met when we first moved in,” she said.
The couple had a 10-year-old son who was at an overnight camp when the shooting happened. Watkins told CBS46 that she’d just seen the mother and son Monday afternoon getting into their car. She said they appeared to be happy and normal.
“I think that was his everything,” Watkins said of the boy and his mother. “Every time you see her, you see him. They went to church on Sundays. She'd take him to school. He'd get off the bus come in the house. A nice little kid and beautiful woman—sad,” she said.
The GBI is still investigating the shootings.
