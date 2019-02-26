Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police say foul play is suspected in the death of a woman who was found near downtown Atlanta early Tuesday morning.
The woman's body was found around 5:30 a.m. on Auburn Avenue, near Big Bethel Church.
The victim has not been identified but police say she is 56 years-old. They believe she is homeless.
It's unclear how the woman was killed but homicide detectives were called to the scene and police say "foul play" is suspected in her death.
If you have any information on the woman's death, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
