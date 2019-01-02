Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to identify a woman found dead on a southeast Atlanta walking trail early Monday morning.
The woman's body was found on a trail inside the Glen Emerald Park on Bouldercrest Road in Atlanta.
A man told police that he found the body lying next to the path. He called 911 and when officers arrived, they found the woman dead from a gunshot wound.
It is unclear how long the woman's body was at the park.
Police have yet to identify the woman.
