DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) A woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle near the entrance of the DeKalb County Jail and police have a suspect in custody.
The woman was found inside the vehicle near the rear entrance to the facility. Police arrested a man who was also inside the vehicle.
No word on what prompted the shooting.
No identities have been released.
