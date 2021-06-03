JONESBORO, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man accused of kidnapping his girlfriend Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.
The 23-year-old woman was found safe late Wednesday, but Joshua L. Hidleburg, 28, is still on the run. He is wanted for kidnapping and battery, according to police. He is 5-foot-9 and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and tattoos on his face.
Around 2 p.m. officers responded to a domestic violence call at a home in the 7000 block of Charleston Court. When officers arrived, they learned that Caitlyn Payne was in the area looking for a rental home with her mother.
Police say Payne’s boyfriend, Hidleburg, appeared on the property in a bright orange Dodge Charger. An altercation began between the two which ended with Payne driving away in her mother's vehicle.
According to investigators, Hidleburg followed them, blocked-in their vehicle, and pulled Payne from the car. He allegedly dragged her to his vehicle, and drove toward I-675 northbound.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Hidleburg is asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.
