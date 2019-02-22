Doraville, GA (CBS46) Police are trying to determine what happened after finding a woman's body in the parking lot of a DeKalb County apartment complex early Friday morning.
The woman's body was found around 1:30 a.m. between two vehicles in the parking lot of the Forest Cove apartments on Meadowglen Village Lane in Doraville.
Police do not have any suspects in custody and a motive for the shooting has not been determined.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact DeKalb County Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.