FOREST PARK, Ga. (CBS46) — A 31-year-old woman was found dead in the driver's seat of a car near Jonesboro Road and Alpine Way in Forest Park around 11:50 a.m. Nov. 1.
Forest Park Police Department says they received a call about a person who had been shot and when they arrived, they found the woman in a burgundy Nissan.
She has been identified as 31-year-old Denise Hall.
Forest Park Police Department is asking for anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
At this time, no further information is being released.
