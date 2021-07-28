ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are searching for the person who killed a woman at a popular Midtown park.
Early Wednesday, someone called 911 just after 1 a.m. reporting a woman’s body inside of Piedmont Park.
Arriving officers found the woman’s body and determined someone stabbed her several times. Officers immediately requested homicide detectives, and a police spokesperson described the scene as “gruesome”.
Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Hampton said the woman was in her early 40s, and officers are working to determine her identity.
Multiple Atlanta officers and plainclothes detectives were spotted canvassing the park for evidence. Officials remained at the crime scene well into the daylight hours invetigating the homicide.
Police are not sure why the woman was inside of the park, and detectives are working to obtain nearby security footage from park security cameras and nearby businesses.
Also, investigators with the Fulton County District Attorney’s office were seen at the park assisting in the investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
