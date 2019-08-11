ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A woman was found stabbed to death Sunday night and investigators think she knew her killer.
Homicide investigators were called to the scene at 1033 Hollywood Rd NW. They tell CBS46 they believe it appears to be a domestic-related incident.
Police are not releasing any more information yet about the names or ages of the victim or the suspect or their relationship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.