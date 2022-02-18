COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A 55-year-old woman from Marietta is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Lower Roswell Road near Sunset Trail shortly before 7 p.m. Feb. 17, according to Cobb County Police Department.
CCPD says Elizabeth Hightower was walking in the westbound lane when she was hit by a blue 2017 Nissan Altima.
Hightower was pronounced dead at the scene. The 22-year-old driver sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.
This collision remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.