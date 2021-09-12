ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a woman injured early Saturday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 100 Jackson Street.
When officers checked the area, they did not located anyone who had been shot.
Around 1:50 a.m., officers were told a woman was taken to Atlanta Medical Center with a gunshot wound.
When they arrived, they located a woman who was grazed by a bullet at an incident at 100 Jackson Street, earlier in the morning.
Police said preliminary investigation indicates several men became upset after being turned down by several women and one of the men fired several shots, grazing the victim.
She was driven to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment.
A male victim also sustained minor injuries from broken glass.
Investigators are working to identify the suspects involved in this incident.
