HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in Henry County are looking for a female person-of-interest following an October 4th gas station robbery.
Police say the woman and two unidentified men robbed a victim in the Texaco parking lot around 5 a.m. The three individuals then fled the gas station located in the 100 block of Fairview Road in Ellenwood.
If you know the identities of the three suspects, contact Henry County Police at 770-957-9121.
