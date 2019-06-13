ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A woman has finally had a chance to hold her newborn daughter after the baby underwent two successful surgeries to clear a bowel obstruction.
Alize Brown was able to hold her baby girl Arielle for the first time and said she cherished the experience even more.
“It was an amazing experience,” said Brown. “I felt like a new mother all over again. Holding my son was instantaneous, so having to wait made me cherish this experience so much more. I was scared I wouldn’t do it right.”
At just five days old, little baby Arielle was moved to the Children's Hospital of Atlanta due to a bowel obstruction.
She had two surgeries on her heart and brain but is doing great now!
Little Arielle and Alize are now in kangaroo care.
