Athens, GA (CBS46) A man is in police custody after he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a baseball bat on Sunday.
The incident happened during the early morning hours of January 6 at a home on Lexington Road in Athens.
When officers arrived on scene, they could hear commotion coming from inside the residence. They forced their way inside and began administering aid to the victim.
The suspect, later identified as 51 year-old Christopher Warden of Athens, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.
The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
