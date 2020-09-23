ATLANTA (CBS46) A woman is hospitalized after being shot inside a northwest Atlanta club early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the Zari Lounge on Bennett Street in Atlanta. The woman was shot in the stomach and taken to Grady Hospital where, at last check, she was in surgery.
Police do not have any suspect information and a motive for the shooting is undetermined at this time. If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
