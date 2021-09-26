ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating an incident where a woman was stabbed after an argument Sunday evening.
Around 5:52 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person stabbed call at 267 Marietta St. NW.
When they arrived, officers found a woman who appeared to be stabbed.
She was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
Police believe the incident started as a dispute between employees that escalated.
It is unknown if anyone was arrested.
The investigation continues.
