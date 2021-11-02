ATLANTA (CBS46) — Fulton County police are investigating the suspicious shooting of a woman near a Citgo gas station along Fairburn Road.
Calls for shots fired came in Tuesday morning. Police on scene say the woman had already sustained gunshot wounds by the time she arrived to the gas station. Two men, who police say appeared to be in the car with her, were detained for questioning. They have not been identified as suspects at this time.
The woman was taken to Grady Hospital in critical condition.
Details are limited at this time. CBS46 will have the latest update on this developing story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.