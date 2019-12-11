City of South Fulton, Ga. (CBS46)--The city of South Fulton police are trying to locate the person who stabbed a woman late Tuesday night.
Police said the stabbing happened on Butner Road near Fair Ridge just after 11:00 p.m.
According to police, while responding to a call for a person struck by a vehicle, police located a woman who was not only struck by a vehicle but also stabbed.
"Subsequent investigation determined that the victim was struck by a vehicle due to exiting the vehicle she was riding in abruptly after being stabbed by another person in the vehicle", a police press release indicated.
The victim was rushed to an area hospital with serious, life threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect left the scene on foot before police arrived and officers do not have a motive.
Anyone with information is asking to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.