CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — The Clayton County Police Department is investigating a possible drive-by shooting in the 3300 block of Waggoner Place in Rex.
It happened at 7:22 p.m. Officers at the scene say they saw a woman lying in a driveway between three cars. She appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was quickly taken to the hospital where she was last listed to be in critical condition.
The investigation remains ongoing. If you have any information or camera footage in reference to this incident, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.