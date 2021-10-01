ATLANTA (CBS46) — The Gwinnett Police Department has arrested a 22-year-old man in connection to 36-year-old Carlether Foley's death.
Police say they were dispatched to an "unknown medical call" at 3355 McDaniel Road where Foley was unresponsive.
The Gwinnett Fire Department arrived on scene and determined Foley had been shot in the head and was dead.
Maxwell Williamson told police he had an "accidental discharge" while he was loading his gun. He is being charged with Involuntary Manslaughter (Felony), Reckless Conduct and is currently being held at the Gwinnet County Jail without bond.
