Gwinnett County police are investigating a domestic-related homicide that happened in a Dacula neighborhood early Sunday afternoon.
Shortly before 1:30 p.m., responded to a person shot call on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court.
Upon arrival, they found a woman in her early twenties suffering from at least one gunshot wound. She later died at a local hospital.
Investigators believe the shooting happened in the roadway as several shell casings were found along the opposite side of the road. It is unclear if the victim was a resident of the home where the shooting took place.
Anyone with information should call Gwinnett County detectives at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
