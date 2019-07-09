ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta police are working to find the man they say shot a woman early Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened on Mayson Turner Rd in northwest Atlanta. A police officer patrolling the area stopped after noticing the woman needed assistance.
Police say the woman was shot in the thigh and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.
According to police, the woman knows the man who shot her but the victim is not cooperating.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.