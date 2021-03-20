Woman in wheelchair killed crossing the road

FULTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -- Atlanta police responded to a female struck by a vehicle on Joseph E Lowery Blvd. NW. When authorities arrived at the scene, she had already succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by Grady EMS.
Preliminary investigation indicates the lady was in a wheelchair and entered the roadway and was struck by a dump truck.
The driver involved remained on the scene and is cooperating with officers.
The accident investigation unit is responding to the scene and will investigate further.
