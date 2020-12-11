Two young children were found dead along with an injured woman in a Hall County home Friday.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, a house east of Gainesville, around 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. When they arrived, they made contact with an injured 26-year-old woman.
Responding Deputies found two children, a five-year-old boy and six-year-old girl, dead in the home. The children were reported as being siblings.
Hall County Fire Services transported the injured woman to receive treatment for her injuries.
Sheriff’s Office Detectives are investigating the scene, saying there is no danger to the public at this time.
