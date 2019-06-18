ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A woman is recovering at an Atlanta-area hospital after being injured by a MARTA bus Tuesday evening.
The woman allegedly suffered injuries to both her feet and legs when she and the bus made contact in the area of 10th Street and W. Peachtree. The woman was attempting to cross the street when the bus made contact with her legs as it turned the corner.
A MARTA spokesperson said the incident is being investigated.
