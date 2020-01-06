ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for whoever shot into a house in Northeast Atlanta, injuring a woman early Sunday on Morgan Street.
Sam Parks was awake when the gunfire erupted next door. “I was close enough to hear not just the shots but the sound of them hitting the wall,” he said.
The house was being rented out through Airbnb for a house party. Atlanta police said at least four men who were not invited showed up. Police said they were asked to leave and there was some sort of argument. Witnesses told police the men returned and opened fire.
Bullets hit several cars, the house and a woman who was inside.
The party was unauthorized by the host, according to a rental listing sent to CBS46 by Airbnb. A representative from the company said the person who booked the house is now banned from using the platform.
Airbnb sent CBS46 the following statement: “Unauthorized parties represent a serious breach of trust, and we are outraged by the reported violence. We've taken action to remove the booking guest from our platform and are supporting our host under our $1 Million Host Guarantee. We also stand ready to assist Atlanta PD in their investigation.”
Per Airbnb, all “open-invite” parties and events are banned in Airbnb accommodations. This covers any event that the organizer opens up to anyone who wants to attend, such as gatherings advertised on social media.”
The company states that “Additionally, large parties and events are now banned in Airbnb listings in multi-family residences—such as apartment buildings and condos.”
CBS46 has learned that some gatherings are okay in single family houses, though right now there is no clear policy outlining the rules.
In November, Airbnb’s CEO said the platform is expanding manual screenings of high-risk reservations, creating a dedicated party house rapid response team and creating a 24/7 neighbor hotline.
This year Airbnb is launching a line where city officials can connect with its reps about its new policies.
Police are viewing surveillance video to gather more information about the suspects. If you know anything, call Atlanta police.
