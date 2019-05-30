HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly claimed she was sexually assaulted by a Henry County Police Department officer in January.
On January 3, the officer was called to the Birch Creek Circle area after neighbors complained of a woman knocking on doors, frantically claiming she'd been involved in a domestic dispute.
The officer placed Smith under arrest for disorderly conduct-public intoxication.
After arriving at the jail, Smith claimed the officer sexually assaulted her. She was immediately given a medical exam.
Investigators reviewed the officer's body cam video and found nothing to indicate an assault committed by the officer.
Smith was then charged with two felony counts of false statements and writings.
She's currently in the Henry County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.