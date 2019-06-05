ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A night out on the town took a turn for the worst as a woman faced what she thought may be a near death experience using rideshare.
"He said oh you know, scoot your seat back, get comfortable. I said no thank you, I'm good," said the woman who did not want to be identified.
She knew in her gut that something was not right.
"He takes a road opposite of the way that I came and opposite of the way I normally do this route," she explained.
The driver picked her up from 14th Street around 2 a.m. on Sunday. She was supposed to be going to her car at Inman Park, but her Lyft driver was doing everything except listening to her or the GPS directions.
"And that is when my stomach started tightening a little bit."
At that point, she knew her life was in danger, so she asked the driver to pull over. He refused and instead accelerated.
"I just felt like why is he not respecting my wishes to stop the car and I opened the door and jumped out," she added.
The jump battered and bruised her body, but she was okay. Shortly after, a witness came to her rescue and called 911.
She told CBS46 report Iyani Hughes APD has an open investigation into the incident, and Lyft's Trust and Safety Team confirmed the driver has been permanently banned.
"After that, if you are in a situation where you feel uncomfortable, do not dismiss that. That is your gut, that is your body telling you you are not okay."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.