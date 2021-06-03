CLAYTON COUNTY, GA (CBS46)—Clayton County police are investigating the reported kidnapping of a 23-year-old woman. Caitlyn Payne was allegedly kidnapped by Joshua, her boyfriend, on Wednesday.
According to police, officers responded to a kidnapping call near the 7000 block of Charleston Court in Jonesboro. When officers arrived, they learned Payne was in the area looking at a rental home with her mother. During their rental property search, Joshua showed up at the location in a bright orange Dodge Charger.
After Joshua arrived, police said there was an altercation between Joshua and Payne. Moments later, according to police, “Ms. Payne got into her mother’s car and left the rental property. Joshua followed them, blocked in their vehicle, pulled Ms. Payne from her mother’s vehicle, dragged her to his vehicle, and left towards I-675 northbound.”
Detectives do not have Joshua’s full name or complete license plate number, however, a police spokesperson said he has tattoos on his face.
During their investigation, officers canvassed the area in search of video footage of the incident.
Payne is identified as a white woman, 5’ 2”, weighing 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and auburn/pink colored hair, and she was last seen wearing purple Capri pants, a multicolor shirt, and flip-flop sandals.
Payne was entered in a Georgia crime database as a missing person.
Anyone with information is asked to call Clayton County Police at (770) 477-3747.
