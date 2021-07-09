ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police said a woman was killed on the I-20 westbound ramp early Friday morning.
Officers responded to a report of a pedestrian walking in the roadway on the I-20 WB ramp at I75/85 around 5:45 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been struck and killed by a vehicle.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led the crash.
No charges are anticipated at this time and no other injuries were reported.
This is a developing story.
