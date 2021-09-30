DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) — Just one day after a pedestrian was killed in an early morning collision with a car on Covington Highway, another person suffered the same fate along Buford Highway at North Berkeley Lake Road.
Gwinnett police responded to the scene of a pedestrian struck by a car in Duluth. GCPD has not released the identity of the woman, but reported that she did not survive the collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
An investigation is ongoing. CBS46 will have the latest details as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.